New career and technical learning school open for Warrick Co. students

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County students have already been back in the classroom for almost one week now, and this year high school students have a new opportunity.

Although the new Warrick Career and Pathways Center’s building is not fully completed, that didn’t stop administrators from allowing students to start classes there last week.

The new opportunity is to kickstart student’s careers and technical learning.

The Pathways and Career Center is open to juniors and seniors at any of the three high schools in the corporation including Boonville, Castle, and Tecumseh.

The center has seven new programs like precision machining, EMT, pre-nursing, and exercise science.

Students are able to choose which program most interests them and come to the center either in the morning or in the afternoon for two and half hour blocks of learning.

14 News reporter Haley Kerby went to the new school this morning to learn more about the center.

She will be bringing updates throughout the morning.

