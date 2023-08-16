Crews set to rebuild parts of Main St. in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Engineering Department has announced a construction project that will temporarily close parts of Main Street.

According to a release, the project is set to begin next week and will include rebuilding the thru lane and repairing miscellaneous failed spots in parking areas.

Officials say work will be done in two phases:

From Third Street to Fourth Street: August 21 until October 13

Second Street to Third Street: October 2 until November 17

A release shows pedestrian traffic will remain unaffected.

Residents and patrons will continue to have access to building fronts on both sides of the construction.

Officials are asking drivers to be aware of construction signs, follow posted detour routes, and exercise caution while driving near the construction zone.

