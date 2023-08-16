Henderson sees increase in stolen vehicles during summer months

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson law enforcement officials are warning your vehicle could be in jeopardy of being stolen during the warmer months.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the number of stolen vehicles tends to go up during the warmer months when more people are outside.

Officials say the easiest way to prevent your car from being stolen is to simply lock the doors.

“We’re even getting multiple stolen throughout the night, it appears that somebody is stealing one vehicle, driving around in it, parking it and locating another vehicle with the keys in it and stealing that one as well,” said Henderson Police Department Lieutenant. Stuart O’Nan.

HPD says they’ve seen 20 stolen vehicle reports in the past three weeks and most of the reports are from people who left their keys in their car.

“But it’s the small town feel I think,” said Henderson resident, Ellie Parker “People are just comfortable here so they think bad things can’t happen here when they can.”

HPD says most times thieves look through your windows first to see if they can spot your keys or any valuable items like a phone or money.

If they find what they’re looking for, most times they think it’s worth breaking into – whether it’s to steal your car or steal your belongings.

That’s why O’Nan says it’s important to not only take your keys with you, but lock the doors.

“Even when I just go into Starbucks and get my drink, I still get out of the car, take my keys out, lock it and then go in,” said Parker. “Even if I’m just running in there and coming back out because I’m so scared.”

Locking your car doesn’t necessarily mean you’re safe.

There were a few reports that came from locked cars.

HPD says even though it might not save you every time, it is the biggest way to prevent it.

“Lock your car. We recommend you park near a house, park in a well-lit area,” said O’Nan. “Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle that if they did want to break into your vehicle or bust the window out ... something that they don’t see in the vehicle that they want to obtain.”

Lt. O’Nan asks if you do see suspicious people at night walking near vehicles or see someone stealing one, report it.

