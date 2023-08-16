Henderson Co. High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson County Football, led by Head Coach Josh Boston, are ready to build on the foundation they laid with last year’s 10-3 season.

“I think the biggest thing for these guys from last season is just to see the way that those guys competed, and what it did when they competed at the level they did to get the performances that they had to win the football games that they did,” said Coach Boston. “I think that’s the biggest thing these guys can take from last year’s season.”

Senior Center Harrison Shaw says his squad is not planning on slowing down.

“Try to make it as far as we did last year and maybe even farther. Last year was a really good year. We lost some really important guys but I think we can do it again.”

One of the key returners for the Colonels is Junior Quarterback Trajdon Davis, who spent the offseason building a piece of his game you can’t actually see on the field.

“Focusing on my mental part of the game,” said Davis. “I think I have a lot of the physical attributes, but I can also develop that too, but most of it has been focusing on my mental and staying calm.”

That calmness is going to be huge for Davis, because this year’s offense is built around him.

“The ball is going to be in his hands a lot,” said Coach Boston. “He’s a threat with his feet, he’s a threat with his arm, we are going to rely on him offensively a lot for a lot of production.”

Center Harrison Shaw says the offense should continue to grow this year, and that starts with Davis’s skills.

“He’s got an arm and we’ve got some receivers that will catch it. We’ve been trying to throw in a few more different variations in our pass game and then keep eating the run game.”

The Colonels open up week one at home against Meade County.

