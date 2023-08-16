Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear proposes teacher raises, universal preschool

Gov. Beshear in Mortons Gap
Gov. Beshear in Mortons Gap
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed the largest increase for teachers in 40 years.

His plan calls for a $1.1 billion investment to support an 11% pay increase for all school personnel and fully fund universal pre-K.

The 11% pay increase would increase the average teacher starting salary in Kentucky by about $4,000 from $38,000 to $42,000.

All school staff would get a pay raise with this plan, including bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and janitors.

“You cannot catch a kid up on math if they do not have a math teacher. We cannot remain competitive with other states if we don’t pay our teachers what they’re worth,” says Beshear.

The plan will also call for funding of universal pre-K for all 4 year olds.

Other key parts of Beshear’s education proposal include:

  • Funding student transportation.
  • Funding teachers’ pensions and medical benefits.
  • Forgiving teacher’s student loans, and providing a maximum $3,000 annual award for each year of employment as a teacher in a Kentucky public school.
  • Support for professional development.
  • Backing mental health training for teachers.
  • Boosting career and technical education by dedicating a $100 million grant to build or improve career and technical education centers.

The Secretary of the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, John Hicks, says this budget is affordable.

“We can make these investments, and there is still plenty of space for other needs and other demands in this upcoming budget,” says Hicks.

