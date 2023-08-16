Evansville volunteers build accessible house for disabled siblings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity and AARP members built the floor for Evansville’s fifth Americans with Disabilities Act compliant habitat house in a celebration ceremony Wednesday morning.

Representatives from AARP and HFH spoke about the growing housing shortage in Evansville before around 40 volunteers hammered and cut boards for the floor of the new one-story home.

Once completed, the home will include accessible features such as widened hallways, a wheelchair accessible shower and ramp access.

The recipients of the new home are Louise Dixon and Jack P., a brother and sister both living with disabilities.

Louise said she has been taking care of her bed-ridden brother Jack since he became ill and underwent a leg amputation 15 years ago.

Louise said the features of the new home will make her life easier, especially helping her move her brother for hospital visits.

“They can get in and out with the gurney carts three times a week to take him to the doctor, and it won’t be tearing up the walls like it is now,” she said.

AARP Indiana is one of the organizations sponsoring Louise and Jack’s new home. AARP contributed $90,000 towards the building and materials. AARP Indiana Director of Community Engagement Addison Pollock said the goal of the project is to help the siblings live safely.

“It’s going to allow Louise and her brother Jack to live independently, to live in a safe environment that supports their needs,” he said.

HFH of Evansville Executive Director Beth Folz said all recipients need to contribute a certain number of hours to the building called sweat equity.

“Louise has just been fantastic. She’s already done a lot of her sweat equity hours much faster than a lot of our even younger families in the program,” Folz said.

Folz tells us HFH chose Louise and her brother to receive a newly built home out of more than 500 applicants.

Louise says she did not initially think she had any chance of being chosen when she applied.

However, Louise said she’s been moved by the support from HFH and AARP volunteers.

“It’s exciting to see how many people pitched in to help,” she said.

Depending on weather conditions for volunteers working on the home, Folz said Louise and Jack will be able to move into their new home in five or six months.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.