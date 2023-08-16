Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville sex offender arrested on new child molesting charges

Willie Henderson Jr.
Willie Henderson Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who made local news headlines a year ago is back in jail after molesting a child, according to an Evansville Police Department arrest warrant.

Officers arrested Willie Henderson Jr. last year on a kidnapping charge after police say a camera caught him riding his motorcycle with a missing 7-year-old boy on the back.

[Related: Missing child found with registered sex offender, Evansville Police say]

During that case, officers told 14 News that Henderson did not have permission to be with the child, who was not related to the suspect.

Henderson was arrested again on Wednesday, but this time it was for child molesting charges.

Police say an underaged victim went to Holly’s House and told officials that Henderson molested her.

Henderson is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Evansville elementary school student’s film chosen for international festival
Rex Baker
Posey Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades for dealing meth
Gov. Beshear in Mortons Gap
Gov. Beshear proposes teacher raises, universal preschool
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property