Evansville residents react to proposed $35K raise for mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is working to convince the city to pay his successor more money.

As the City Council considers next year’s budget, Mayor Winnecke is looking to add $35,000 to the mayor’s salary.

We asked Evansville residents what they thought the mayor’s salary currently is. Some guessed his salary was $50,000, while others $85,000.

Right now, the Mayor of Evansville makes $100,000 a year, and we asked if folks thought that was appropriate.

“Yeah because what, like, the President doesn’t make that much either,” said Evansville resident Austin.

If Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gets his wish, when he’s gone, the city will pay his successor an extra $35,000 a year.

“Is he going to help everyone else make more money? Cause that’s a lot of money with a bunch of people struggling,” said Evansville resident, Taya.

Some people in Evansville said that’s reasonable.

“Yeah that’s a stressful job,” said Evansville resident, Austin.

Other people see the $35,000 upgrade as too much of an increase.

“It might be a little much, but it’s a big city,” said Makayla.

The mayor said the salary for his office is significantly lower than other cities around the state, and he’s not looking to get his own pay.

The Evansville City Council has until November 1 to decide on this proposal. It’s going to have its biggest impact on the person who gets the job next.

We’ve already spoken with two of the three candidates about this, and we’ll let you know what all of them think about the potential raise later this week.

