Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville elementary school student’s film chosen for international festival

(Storyblocks)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A young filmmaker from Evansville is being recognized internationally for her work on “Dangerous Plants”, a film she shot with a drone while on a summer adventure abroad.

Louisa Royer, a 3rd grade student at Evansville Day School, was just one of thirty talented filmmakers who had their films selected for the Thunderbird Drone Film Festival in Oklahoma.

Officials tell us Louisa embarked on a family trip to Romania and Hungary, guided by Evansville Day School’s Spanish teacher, Anna Gergely, this summer.

During her journey, Louisa captured drone footage of the quaint villages of Transylvania, many of Budapest’s landmarks and the bustling cities of Romania, according to Evansville Day School.

“I’d like to thank Señora Gergely for showing me Romania and Hungary, including her hometown,” said Louisa. “I also am really grateful to Dr. Powell and Mr. Powell for telling me about the drone festival and my parents for helping me edit the video.”

Her film will be screened at the Thunderbird Drone Film Festival in Woodward, Oklahoma, on August 26 and 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Willie Henderson Jr.
Evansville sex offender arrested on new child molesting charges
Rex Baker
Posey Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades for dealing meth
Gov. Beshear in Mortons Gap
Gov. Beshear proposes teacher raises, universal preschool
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property