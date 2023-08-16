Evansville elementary school student’s film chosen for international festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A young filmmaker from Evansville is being recognized internationally for her work on “Dangerous Plants”, a film she shot with a drone while on a summer adventure abroad.

Louisa Royer, a 3rd grade student at Evansville Day School, was just one of thirty talented filmmakers who had their films selected for the Thunderbird Drone Film Festival in Oklahoma.

Officials tell us Louisa embarked on a family trip to Romania and Hungary, guided by Evansville Day School’s Spanish teacher, Anna Gergely, this summer.

During her journey, Louisa captured drone footage of the quaint villages of Transylvania, many of Budapest’s landmarks and the bustling cities of Romania, according to Evansville Day School.

“I’d like to thank Señora Gergely for showing me Romania and Hungary, including her hometown,” said Louisa. “I also am really grateful to Dr. Powell and Mr. Powell for telling me about the drone festival and my parents for helping me edit the video.”

Her film will be screened at the Thunderbird Drone Film Festival in Woodward, Oklahoma, on August 26 and 27, 2023.

