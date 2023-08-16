Evansville church making progress after roof blown off during storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saint Joseph Catholic Church is making progress on repairs after losing its roof during storms last March.

We’re told the framework for the roof is coming together and the steeple has been repaired.

When wind blew the roof off the church, it landed in a neighbor’s yard who had plenty of property damage himself.

Harry Lincoln said although repairs are not done, he is happy to see the neighborhood slowly going back to normal.

He is hopeful the neighborhood will be ready to decorate by the time holidays come around.

