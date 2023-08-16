Evansville bookstore helps city track air quality

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville bookstore is helping locals monitor the air quality.

Your Brother’s Bookstore in downtown Evansville has an air quality alarm system, thanks to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

While the alarm isn’t noticeable, it will allow officials to track the quality of air.

Library officials say there’s two other locations within the city that are free to use.

“It’s invisible, but it’s so important. We can walk out the door and not know what we’re breathing in, but you can go to this map and find out,” says EVPL worker Katie Reineke. “Especially for those who has respiratory issues, the air quality might be really bad that day and they have no idea of knowing.”

EVPL say they also have portable monitors available for check out.

