Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville bookstore helps city track air quality

Evansville bookstore helps city track air quality
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville bookstore is helping locals monitor the air quality.

Your Brother’s Bookstore in downtown Evansville has an air quality alarm system, thanks to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

While the alarm isn’t noticeable, it will allow officials to track the quality of air.

Library officials say there’s two other locations within the city that are free to use.

“It’s invisible, but it’s so important. We can walk out the door and not know what we’re breathing in, but you can go to this map and find out,” says EVPL worker Katie Reineke. “Especially for those who has respiratory issues, the air quality might be really bad that day and they have no idea of knowing.”

EVPL say they also have portable monitors available for check out.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Budget hearings shed light on what county departments need
Budget hearings shed light on what county departments need
Rounders Pizza looking for new owners
Rounders Pizza looking for new owners
University of Southern Indiana
USI students flock to campus for first day of move-in
Christian Dielkes and Kelcey Kinney
2 kids in diapers found outside in the street - twice, police say