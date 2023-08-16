East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News has learned East Gibson School Superintendent James (Jay) Wilson has been restricted from coming on to school property.

That’s according to a school board member who then told us their official statement is “no comment.”

The school board attorney, Jason Spindler, tells us there is no official restraining order in place.

He says there is no law enforcement involvement.

We reached out to Wilson. On the record, he also told us “no comment.”

Wilson was named superintendent in the spring of 2020.

He took over for Mike Brewster who retired at the end of June that year.

East Gibson Schools started the new school year August 8.

We’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.