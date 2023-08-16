Birthday Club
Dry and quiet pattern continues

Cooler than normal through Friday
8/16 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A very quiet weather pattern will persist through the weekend and much of next week. Daily highs will warm by a few degrees each day, with 90s returning over the weekend. Morning lows will dip to near 60 through Saturday, and then rise to near 70 by early next week. Mid 90s and more humid for Sunday and the first half of next week. Rain chances are near zero through the period. A weak cold front may trigger a few isolated showers on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

