UPDATE: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.

(MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say a dog was found shot and killed Tuesday night in Evansville.

According to police, the call came in at 7:02 p.m. as a report of shots fired on Judson Street and Taylor Avenue.

Police say they found a dog that had been shot once and killed.

Officials say the dog was shot on its own property.

Police say the dog jumped its fence and approached the suspect who was walking another dog and began to shoot at the dog.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene after shooting the dog.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Settlement reached in lawsuit against EPD
State Farm presents checks to two organizations in Evansville
Perry Co. Officials speak out on childcare shortage
Henderson sees increase in stolen vehicles during summer months
