UPDATE: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say a dog was found shot and killed Tuesday night in Evansville.

According to police, the call came in at 7:02 p.m. as a report of shots fired on Judson Street and Taylor Avenue.

Police say they found a dog that had been shot once and killed.

Officials say the dog was shot on its own property.

Police say the dog jumped its fence and approached the suspect who was walking another dog and began to shoot at the dog.

According to officials, the suspect fled the scene after shooting the dog.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

