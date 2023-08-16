Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to the intersection of Washington and Weinbach Avenue after a woman was struck by a truck Wednesday evening, according to dispatch.

We’re told a white pickup truck took off after striking the victim, which reportedly left them injured.

An EPD sergeant tells 14 News that the woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working on finding the suspect in order to make an arrest.

