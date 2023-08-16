Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.

(Arizona's Family)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to the intersection of Washington and Weinbach Avenue after a woman was struck by a truck Wednesday evening, according to dispatch.

We’re told a white pickup truck took off after striking the victim, which reportedly left them injured.

An EPD sergeant tells 14 News that the woman was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working on finding the suspect in order to make an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Four Freedoms Monument Restoration
Restoration work wraps up at Four Freedoms Monument
Evansville church making progress after roof blown off during storm
Evansville church making progress after roof blown off during storm
Habitat for Humanity builds ADA-friendly house
Evansville volunteers build accessible house for disabled siblings
Evansville bookstore helps city track air quality
Evansville bookstore helps city track air quality