Dawson Springs unveils memorial garden to remember tornado victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs has a new memorial garden to honor those the community lost in the tornadoes a year and a half ago.

Volunteers helped to plan the garden and fill it will ways to remember tornado victims.

It may have been over a year and a half since tornadoes tore through western Kentucky on December 10th, 2021, but people are still recovering from their effects.

“It was so devastating that people were just grasping for normalcy, and we wanted so much to remember in a fond way those that we had lost,” said Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell.

To that end, then-fifth grader Noah Allen worked together with one of his teachers at Pride Elementary School in Madisonville to apply for a grant to create a memorial garden in Dawson Springs. After a year and a half of work, they unveiled it to the community on Saturday.

“Some were emotional, some were happy, it was just mixed feelings,” said now-seventh grader Noah Allen. “They really like it.”

Noah, along with other students from the school’s garden club and community volunteers, have been working hard to make the idea a reality.

Aside from the benefits to the town, the teacher who helped write the grant with Noah thinks the kids will take a lot from the experience.

“I think our kids are gaining lifelong skills that will serve them from here on out,” said Kelly Gates, the teacher who helped write the grant proposal.

The city owns the space and nearby Crayon Bucket Ministries will handle maintenance with the help of volunteers; they say some of whom lost loved ones in the tornadoes.

They have other plans for the space as well, including holding art classes there, and starting a garden club at the school in town to help take care of it. They hope the garden is a source of peace for a town which has overcome a lot.

“We just find that fortitude to keep leaping over those hurdles, just to keep moving forward; and there’s still such a strong heartbeat in this town,” said Peggy Woodruff, one of the leaders at Crayon Bucket Ministries.

The garden has a cornerstone area showing the names and faces of tornado victims, surrounded by historic brick harvested from destroyed buildings.

Volunteers also interviewed the victims’ families, and the garden’s raised flowerbeds hold flowers the families chose in honor of their loved ones.

“It just feels nice that we can comfort people,” said Allen.

City leaders say they hope that this area can be a place the community can come together every December 10th to honor those lives lost.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.