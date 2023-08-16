Birthday Club
Dawson Springs to receive over $5.8 million to rebuild apartment destroyed by Dec. 10 tornado

Land where Clarksdale Court Apartments stood in Dawson Springs
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - FEMA has announced it will provide more than $5.8 million to reimburse the Dawson Springs Housing Authority.

They say that reimbursement money is for the demolition and rebuilding of an apartment complex destroyed by a tornado December 10, 2021.

According to a release, the 26 buildings in the Clarksdale Court Apartments were leveled by an EF4 tornado when it tore through Hopkins County.

The destruction left residents of 50 housing units homeless.

Officials say brick veneer buildings were all demolished by municipal authorities to protect the public from imminent danger.

The $5,861,909.79 given by FEMA for the ongoing rebuilding of the housing project represents 90 percent of the estimated total cost.

The funds come from FEMA’s Public Assistance.

