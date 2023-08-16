Birthday Club
Budget hearings shed light on what county departments need

Budget hearings shed light on what county departments need
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s budget season for Vanderburgh County, which means it’s time for county departments to share their needs before the county council.

That’s what happened Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriffs office, prosecutor and health department are a few of those departments who came today.

Sheriff Noah Robinson is asking for more money since the jail is still housing inmates from other counties.

Budget changes will be made on September 6 with the new budget being adopted in October.

