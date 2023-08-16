Bricks sold from Gibson County school to help raise money for disability services

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - After 101 years, it’s now open space where the old Franklin School used to stand in Princeton.

Crews have spent the last two days tearing the space down.

The Arc Southwest Indiana is sharing some of the building’s history with the public, while raising money for their disability services at the same time.

They’ve been selling the bricks for $5 at the site, or at their office on South Main Street.

As we told you Monday, a time capsule was found in the building’s cornerstone. This will make three time capsules that will be opened during a celebration this Sunday at 2 p.m.

The opening take place at PCHS Tiger Arena.

