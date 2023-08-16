Birthday Club
Boonville officials discuss pond dispute in Board of Public Works meeting

By Travis Onyett
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A retention pond in a Boonville neighborhood is creating flooding concerns for residents.

The city of Boonville approved to create the pond in November of 2022.

After the heavy rainfall on Sunday, the retention pond over filled and began spilling onto residents’ properties.

Neighbors and engineers came to the city’s Board of Works meeting to discuss solutions on the pond overtopping.

Kevin Miller lives near the retention pond. He says he worries the pond will drain onto his property and he’ll be left to deal with the damage.

”We just feel like the burden of an agreement and a legal solution should not be on us,” said Miller. “We should feel like the city or the developer, mostly the developer, should’ve had a legal plan in place before they ever dug up a retention pond.”

Engineers will lay down more seed and straw around the pond to temporarily prevent water rising. The Board decided to reconvene August 21st at 4pm to continue discussions on the matter.

