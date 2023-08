EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global has announced a new Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin Kwilinski has been appointed by the board.

Kwilinski has worked in the packaging industry for nearly 3 decades. Officials with Berry say he’s served as the CEO of multiple companies over the last 15 years.

He will assume the role of CEO on October 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.