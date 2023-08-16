Birthday Club
Arrowhead Engineered Products to begin laying off Jasper employees

Dubois Co.
Dubois Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Arrowhead Engineered Products Inc. says they have begun conducting employee separations in connection with the closing of its facility.

According to a release, the layoffs are expected to be permanent, and the entire facility located on Hospitality Drive in Jasper will close.

A release shows employee separations are expected to begin during a 14-day period on October 14.

Officials say 52 people will be affected by the action.

They say all employees will be separated from Arrowhead employment unless they become employed elsewhere at Arrowhead.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

