2 kids in diapers found outside in the street - twice, police say

Christian Dielkes and Kelcey Kinney
Christian Dielkes and Kelcey Kinney(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two small children were saved from getting hit by cars, twice, by passersby.

Officers say the two children in diapers were found Tuesday on Missouri Street.

A 911 caller stopped and got them out of the road. A neighbor then pointed to where they live.

Police say the children were dirty and not old enough to tell them anything.

They say the door of an apartment was found open, and the children’s mother, Kelcey Kinney, could be seen asleep on the couch.

Police say it was difficult to wake her, and the other parent, Christian Dielkes, was asleep in a bedroom.

Officers say roaches were crawling on every surface, and the floors were covered in dirt, debris, trash, and cat feces.

They say Kinney told them the children shared a small bed, but it didn’t have any sheets and was dirty.

Police say a similar situation happened back in June, and the apartment was found in the same condition.

They say DCS was notified, and a high lock was added to the apartment’s door.

Officers say Kinney told them the children were able to get out again because they forgot to latch it.

After Tuesday’s incident, police say the children were removed from the home.

Kinney and Dielkes are facing child neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

