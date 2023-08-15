Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

White Plains Mayor voted out, former city clerk under investigation

Former White Plains Mayor Josh Slaton
Former White Plains Mayor Josh Slaton(Facebook)
By Steve Mehling and Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, the mayor of White Plains has been voted out.

Officials say the city commission voted three to zero to remove Mayor Josh Slaton from office.

Kentucky State Police confirm there is an investigation involving White Plains. They tell us they are waiting on a forensic audit.

City officials tell us the KSP investigation involves the former city clerk, who has resigned.

They tell us it has to do with a misappropriation of funds.

They say the mayor was voted out because it happened under his watch.

Slaton was first elected mayor in 2014.

Our Steve Mehling is working on this story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot
Babies to no longer be delivered at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times

Latest News

Winners of republican convention held in Francisco
Convention goes smoothly in Francisco to pick 3 for republican town board ballot spots
Robby Mills
Daniel Cameron announces Henderson’s Robby Mills as Lt. Gov. pick
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act