White Plains Mayor voted out, former city clerk under investigation

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, the mayor of White Plains has been voted out.

Officials say the city commission voted three to zero to remove Mayor Josh Slaton from office.

Kentucky State Police confirm there is an investigation involving White Plains. They tell us they are waiting on a forensic audit.

City officials tell us the KSP investigation involves the former city clerk, who has resigned.

They tell us it has to do with a misappropriation of funds.

They say the mayor was voted out because it happened under his watch.

Slaton was first elected mayor in 2014.

Our Steve Mehling is working on this story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.