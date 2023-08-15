Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

USI announces 100% NCLEX pass rate for Spring 2023 nursing graduates

USI announces 100% NCLEX pass rate for Spring 2023 nursing graduates
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana says all 78 of their May 2023 undergraduates that took the NCLEX to become a licensed RN, have passed on their first attempt.

At a time where there is a shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses in the state of Indiana, this is a good sign.

This 100 percent pass rate is over 12 percent of the national yearly pass rate.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CODY CHRISTOPHER JONES
EPD: Son attacks father with lamp during argument over chores
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot
Babies to no longer be delivered at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital

Latest News

Evansville Wartime Museum announces new Executive Director
Evansville Wartime Museum announces new Executive Director
DCSO asks for help in identifying suspects
DCSO asks for help in identifying suspects
The proposed site of 'The Village,' which if built, would hold 144 units of affordable housing.
New affordable housing complex proposed for Evansville’s east side
COVID-19 numbers are rising across the country including in Evansville
COVID-19 numbers are rising across the country including in Evansville