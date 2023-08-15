USI announces 100% NCLEX pass rate for Spring 2023 nursing graduates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana says all 78 of their May 2023 undergraduates that took the NCLEX to become a licensed RN, have passed on their first attempt.

At a time where there is a shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses in the state of Indiana, this is a good sign.

This 100 percent pass rate is over 12 percent of the national yearly pass rate.

