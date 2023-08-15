Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning more this morning about Perry County Memorial hospital’s decision to stop delivering babies.
As the recovery efforts grow in Maui- so does the number of victims from the wildfires.
Officials confirm at least 99 people dead.
People from across Western Kentucky voiced their concerns Monday night over a proposal to have four coal plants retired and replaced with natural gas and solar options.
It was a feel-good hit, but now the former NFL star, whose real life story inspired the “Blind Side,” says it was all based on a lie.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.