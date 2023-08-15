Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: William Tell Blvd. to close Tuesday in Tell City

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City officials say William Tell Boulevard will be closing starting Tuesday night.

According to a City of Tell City Facebook post, the road will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials say this closure will also be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday night to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

City officials ask the public to allow the water department to do the work they need to accomplish for the community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot
Babies to no longer be delivered at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning

Latest News

Owensboro Multicultural Festival to be hosted Saturday
First Presbyterian Church to host 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
$2.1 million awarded for economic development in Webster County
$2.1 million awarded for economic development in Webster County
Henderson man accused of holding woman hostage in apartment arrested
Henderson man accused of holding woman hostage in apartment arrested
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces Half Pot winners
Jasper Strassenfest committee announces Half Pot winners