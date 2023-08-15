Traffic Alert: William Tell Blvd. to close Tuesday in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City officials say William Tell Boulevard will be closing starting Tuesday night.

According to a City of Tell City Facebook post, the road will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials say this closure will also be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday night to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

City officials ask the public to allow the water department to do the work they need to accomplish for the community.

