Traffic Alert: William Tell Blvd. to close Tuesday in Tell City
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City officials say William Tell Boulevard will be closing starting Tuesday night.
According to a City of Tell City Facebook post, the road will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officials say this closure will also be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday night to 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
City officials ask the public to allow the water department to do the work they need to accomplish for the community.
