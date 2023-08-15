Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Crash closes intersection of Riverside Dr., Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the intersection of Riverside Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed due to a crash.

Dispatch says they’re told a bicyclist was hit by a car.

Emergency crews are on scene.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been injured in the accident.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

