Traffic Alert: Crash closes intersection of Riverside Dr., Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the intersection of Riverside Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed due to a crash.

Dispatch says they’re told a bicyclist was hit by a car.

Emergency crews are on scene.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been injured in the accident.

