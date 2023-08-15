Sunny and dry for the rest of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our stormy days have ended for now, and the Tri-State is in for a prolonged stretch of sunny and dry weather. High temperatures will climb from the lower 80s on Wednesday into the 90s by the weekend and then up to the middle 90s early next week. Humidity will stay low through Friday, then start to tick back up over the weekend and into next week. Morning lows will dip into the low 60s for the rest of the week, but will climb to near 70 by Monday. No rain expected through the first half of next week.

