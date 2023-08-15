Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Police say two children have been removed from a Mt. Vernon home after drugs were found.

Officers say they went to the W. 8th Street home of Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch Monday night.

They say there was a warrant for Boren’s arrest.

Police say two children answered the door and told them they didn’t know Boren, even though she turned out to be their mother.

Officers say they could see people running around the home before Boren finally answered the door.

They say Boren and Burch allowed them to search the house and an out building, where they found meth and meth pipes.

Child services allowed the kids to go to their friend’s house.

Boren and Burch were taken to jail.

Police say a glass container of urine of was found inside Boren. They say she told them it was to pass a drug test since she had been using drugs again.

Both Boren and Burch face several charges, including drug possession and child neglect,

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.