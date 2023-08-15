Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.

Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch(Posey Co. Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Police say two children have been removed from a Mt. Vernon home after drugs were found.

Officers say they went to the W. 8th Street home of Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch Monday night.

They say there was a warrant for Boren’s arrest.

Police say two children answered the door and told them they didn’t know Boren, even though she turned out to be their mother.

Officers say they could see people running around the home before Boren finally answered the door.

They say Boren and Burch allowed them to search the house and an out building, where they found meth and meth pipes.

Child services allowed the kids to go to their friend’s house.

Boren and Burch were taken to jail.

Police say a glass container of urine of was found inside Boren. They say she told them it was to pass a drug test since she had been using drugs again.

Both Boren and Burch face several charges, including drug possession and child neglect,

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot
Babies to no longer be delivered at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning
Traffic Alert: Crash closes area near Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times

Latest News

$2.1 million awarded for economic development in Webster County
$2.1 million awarded for economic development in Webster County
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
OPS planning to expand resources after receiving mental health grant
OPS planning to expand resources after receiving mental health grant
OPS planning to expand resources after receiving mental health grant
OPS planning to expand resources after receiving mental health grant