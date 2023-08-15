Birthday Club
OPS planning to expand resources after receiving mental health grant

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools are already back in the classroom and this year they’re getting some new resources this year.

It’s all in an effort to create safe, healthy and supportive schools - focusing on the mental health of Owensboro students.

School officials say the Stronger Connections grant will be rolled out over the next three years to fund two new student assistant coordinator positions.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby reports, these coordinators will be responsible for creating a program to help students with issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental health.

This will also help expand the mental health resources in Owensboro Public Schools that have already been in place for the past four years.

Reporter Haley Kerby plans to speak with officials Tuesday morning, and will bring an update to this story later.

