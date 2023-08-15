New affordable housing complex proposed for Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a nationwide need and it’s not going away. A lack of affordable housing is a problem in nearly every major city and Evansville is no different.

It seems new affordable housing complexes go up each year, but how much of a dent are they making when looking at the bigger picture?

“A cost burden family is spending way more than 50 percent of their total income on housing,” said Kelley Coures, Executive Director of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

The newest possibility to hit the proposal stage is ‘The Village,’ which is being developed by KCG Companies.

144 units are proposed for Evansville’s east side just off of Vogel Road, and the project is awaiting tax credit approval from the state to move forward.

The city is pledging over $2 million to the $30 million investment. Also on the city’s ARPA funding, they’re also pledging over $1.5 million to Dalehaven Estates to be refurbished, another investment nearing $22 million.

“You can use those dollars to either create affordable housing or preserve affordable housing,” Coures said.

These complexes are putting only a dime sized dent in a skyscraper sized problem. Coures says affordable housing is tough to come by.

“Affordable housing is roughly 98/99 percent occupied,” Coures said. “The need is higher today than it was 10 years ago.”

The units are reserved for those who qualify.

You have to be making less than 60% the area median income. In Evansville, that comes out to just over $27,000 a year.

Even with those restrictions, Coures says the city is 1,500 units short of what the city needs, and that number continues to grow.

“Housing prices in this area have gone up, rental prices have gone up, so it’s priced people out of different housing options,” Coures said.

So how do you tackle the issue? Coures says its going to always be an ongoing issue, but he’s seen progress in the years he’s been in office.

“I am really pleased that we’ve been able to develop as many units as we have,” Coures said. “There’s no city that can buy its way or build its way out of a housing shortage.”

KCG Companies said they’ll find out sometime in November if they’ve been awarded the tax credits from the state.

If they don’t get the credits, the project won’t move forward.

