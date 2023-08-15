Madisonville intersection to close for railroad construction

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be temporarily closing an intersection west of downtown Madisonville next week for construction at the CSX rail crossing.

The project site is on U.S. 41-A (Nebo Road) at its intersection with KY 1034 and KY 1178 (West Noel Avenue) and Nebo Road and KY 1178.

The closure is from Monday, August 22 to Friday, September 1.

