Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot
Babies to no longer be delivered at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning
Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning
Traffic Alert: Crash closes area near Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times

Latest News

Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco
Ten driverless cars stalled, creating gridlock on Friday. (KGO, JEFFREY BILBREY, X, @CRUISE,...
Driverless cars stall, causing traffic jam in San Francisco
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires