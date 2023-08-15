Jasper Strassenfest committee announces Half Pot winners

Birthday Club
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the winners have come forward to claim the Half Pot prize.

Winners Corey and Lori Humbert met with the committee members to claim their prize of $57,522.50.

According to a press release, in the event’s second year, the pot total reached $115,045.

Officials say a large portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vincennes University Jasper Scholastic Excellence Scholarship Fund to benefit local students. 

Scholarship includes tuition, a laptop and $500 book stipend.  The winning ticket draw took place August 11 at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

The Humberts have two young boys and plan to treat their family to a small celebration before saving much of the money for their future. They shared that they purchased their half pot numbers while attending the Jasper Strassenfest Show and Shine Car Show.

