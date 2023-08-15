Heritage Hills High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After Heritage Hills went 7-5 last year, and lost in their sectional finals, 12th year Head Coach Todd Wilkerson and his Patriots eagerly await another crack at a sectional crown this year.

“Everybody’s excited to finally have game week get here,” said Coach Wilkerson. “We had a good scrimmage Friday night with Jasper. Saw some good things, saw some things that we need to fix, obviously, that we are going to get to work on this week.”

This year, the Patriots will have a new offense.

“A lot of it has to do with play action pass, and incorporating a better passing game with our run game,” said Coach Wilkerson.

So who’s leading this new offense?

“Jett Goldsberry is our quarterback,” said Coach Wilkerson. “He was a freshman last year. I can’t think of any other freshman that have ever quarterbacked here at Heritage Hills so we’re looking for big things out of him.”

The now sophomore signal caller has been busy in his first full offseason, looking to make a jump in year two.

“Just getting to know how to read defenses more,” said Sophomore Quarterback Jett Goldsberry. “Just having more confidence in last year and knowing I can take the role, little things like that.”

The youngster at QB is not alone on offense. There are plenty of veterans around him. Senior Halfback Preston Coop is excited for the new offensive scheme.

“Lot more opportunities,” said Coop. “I think we have a lot of good athletes this year, and it really compliments that we’re able to open up our offensive scheme, run more, pass more, do both.”

Hoping to compete for a sectional crown this year, Coop highlighted one more important key for his team.

“Chemistry I think. Chemistry it’s been good at times in the past, it’s been bad. If we can make it great all year, I think we have something really special that we can go far with.”

Heritage Hills kicks off their season against Southridge.

