Henderson man accused of holding woman hostage in apartment arrested

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he is accused of holding a woman hostage in an apartment.

The Madisonville Police Department says they were called to Cross Creek apartments in reference to a person with a gun.

A release shows police were then involved in a brief standoff with the suspect, 20-year-old Zachary Davis.

Davis is facing a long list of charges in addition to the warrants, including unlawful imprisonment, possession of a handgun by a felon, terroristic threatening, and assault.

He has several cash bonds listed on the jail website, including two in the amount of $100,000 and one for $25,000.

Situation Monday night at Cross Creek Apartments in Madisonville (Viewer submission)

