First Presbyterian Church to host 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival

Owensboro Multicultural Festival to be hosted Saturday
Owensboro Multicultural Festival to be hosted Saturday
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will be celebrating its 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival this coming Saturday.

According to a press release, the First Presbyterian Church will be hosting the event on their lawn. Over 2,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Officials say the event kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and will feature more than 50 exhibit booths that highlight world cultures and community organizations.

Some of the countries represented will include New Zealand, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba and Bolivia.

Event organizers say food vendors will represent a variety of foods that include Filipino, Jamaican, Native American, Afghan and Mexican food.

The festival is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

