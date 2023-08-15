Evansville Wartime Museum announces new Executive Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum has announced Sean Georges as the new Executive Director.

Officials say that Georges has both military service and corporate leadership in his background. He graduated from the US Navel Academy at Annapolis and was an officer in the Marine Corps for 13 years.

Georges’ corporate experience includes serving as Senior VP for Human Resources at Shoe Carnival.

Georges will take on the role starting September 5.

