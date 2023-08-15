Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
LAWERENCE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The U.S. Geological Survey confirms an earthquake hit the Tri-State area overnight.
They say it happened just after 8 p.m. Monday between Lawrenceville and Vincennes, Indiana.
According to officials, it was a 2.5 magnitude quake.
A USGS report shows it was felt as far away as Martin County, Indiana.
At this time, there has been no reports of damage.
