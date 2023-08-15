Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area

LAWERENCE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The U.S. Geological Survey confirms an earthquake hit the Tri-State area overnight.

They say it happened just after 8 p.m. Monday between Lawrenceville and Vincennes, Indiana.

According to officials, it was a 2.5 magnitude quake.

A USGS report shows it was felt as far away as Martin County, Indiana.

At this time, there has been no reports of damage.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.