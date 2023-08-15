Birthday Club
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWERENCE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The U.S. Geological Survey confirms an earthquake hit the Tri-State area overnight.

They say it happened just after 8 p.m. Monday between Lawrenceville and Vincennes, Indiana.

According to officials, it was a 2.5 magnitude quake.

A USGS report shows it was felt as far away as Martin County, Indiana.

At this time, there has been no reports of damage.

OPS planning to expand resources after receiving mental health grant
8/15 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
