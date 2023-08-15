COVID-19 numbers are rising across the country including in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, including right here in Evansville.

President of Deaconess’ Physicians Division, James Porter say Omicron lineage variant is most prominent right now.

He says there is an increase of hospitalizations across the country due to COVID-19, and fortunately they haven’t seen an increase in deaths.

According to Deaconess, over 1,200 patients ordered COVID-19 tests in August 2023. 18.9% of COVID-19 test have come back positive.

“In part it’s that time of year, school’s back in session were’ kind of getting to fall,” said Porter. “We tend to see respiratory infections increase at this time, so flu season is starting and underway. RSV will probably start being passed around again and of course COVID hasn’t gone away.”

He says the loss of taste and smell appears the most common symptom they’ve seen derive from this variant.

Porter says the best way to protect yourself from the virus is to stay up to date on your vaccines, wash your hands frequently and cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze.

