Cooler, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front swept out the needed rainfall and ushered in autumn like weather. The drier weather pattern will persist through the weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny and cooler as high temperatures sink into the upper 70s. A few more clouds can be expected this afternoon behind northwesterly winds. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cooler as lows tumble into the upper 50s.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temps sneak into the lower 80s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, generous sunshine and warmer as high temps jump into the mid-80s.

Weather note: We have only hit 90-degrees once this month.

