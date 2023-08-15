Birthday Club
$2.1 million awarded for economic development in Webster County

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced a $2.1 million investment to develop land in Webster County.

According to a release, the award will be used to acquire around forty acres of property in Providence and extend 2,200 feet of waterline and 2,000 feet of sewer line to the site for economic development.

The Webster County Fiscal Court says they plan to connect the property to Highway 670 by extending Donan Drive.

Officials say the goal of the project is to make the site more attractive to potential investors in the manufacturing industry.

A release shows the award comes from HUD’s Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding.

