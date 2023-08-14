Birthday Club
Water main replacement near USI set to be finished a few weeks after classes start

Road closed for water main replacement near USI
Road closed for water main replacement near USI(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The water main project that has part of Schutte Road closed is set to be finished September 1.

That means the road near USI will still have work going on when classes start for the fall semester.

The work is part of “Refresh Evansville.”

This part of the project includes the installation of approximately 5,300 feet of 4″ to 12″ water main pipe, 33 gate valves, 12 fire hydrants, and 34 water service replacements.

It’s on Schutte Road between Broadway Avenue and Clark Lane.

