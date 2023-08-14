‘Trail of Treats’ returning to Downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Trail of Treats will return to downtown Owensboro on Thursday, October 26.

“We are looking forward to the return of the annual Trail of Treats event downtown this fall,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events. “We had a tremendous turnout in 2022, and we anticipate the same large crowd this year.”

The family-friendly event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will consist of more than 60 booths sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

Children and families will be able to trick-or-treat downtown while enjoying music and meet-and-greets from some of their favorite characters.

The event will span both West 2nd St. and Veterans St. from Daviess St. to Frederica St.

Businesses and organizations who are interested in sponsoring a booth can download the entry form at here. There are a limited number of spaces available, and will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

