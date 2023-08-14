Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Work on U.S. 60 in Hancock Co. continues

(WFIE)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should anticipate eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 as road work continues.

According to a press release, the contractor plans to finish up the crossovers on the U.S. 60 widening project and switch the westbound traffic to the eastbound direction, passing lane and fast lane.

Officials say this work will restrict the eastbound side to the slow lane and allow the eastbound direction to be addressed.

The work will allow for widening efforts along this stretch of U.S. 60.

