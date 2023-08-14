Thunderbolts unveiling new jerseys Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts are holding a jersey reveal event.

This comes after the announcement that they’ll change back to blue and red colors, instead of black and red.

[Previous: Back to blue: Thunderbolts changing colors]

The event is at the Corner Club at the Ford Center on Thursday, August 17 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s open to the public.

Both the home and road jerseys for the 2023-24 season will be unveiled, and fans will have the opportunity to buy their own.

There will also be a raffle held with one lucky fan winning a new home jersey.

Fans are also invited to take part in the Digital Ticket Seminar beginning around 7 p.m., with a Q&A session included to help fans prepare for the changeover to digital tickets for the upcoming season.

Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes will also be there.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit the website for details.

