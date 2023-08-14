Birthday Club
Several events announced in Evansville, including a show by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several announcements have been made about events coming to the Old National Events Plaza.

One is a Christmas event on December 2, 2023.

It’s the This is Jesus: A Christmas Worship Concert.

The holiday tour stars multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Tauren Wells, singer and songwriter Katy Nichole, and The Voice season 9 winner Jordan Smith.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

This is Jesus: A Christmas Worship Concert
This is Jesus: A Christmas Worship Concert(Old National Events Plaza)

Officials also announced Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert is coming to Old National Events Plaza on October 27.

The Academy Award®- winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be on the big screen, accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-female and majority women-of-color orchestra.

Emily Marshall will serve as the tour’s conductor.

Presale is underway now. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert(Old National Events Plaza)

Also announced, Night of the Living Drag Tour.

It’s from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Halloween event is happened October 10 at the Old National Events Plaza.

Officials say there will be spine-chilling and goose-bump-giving performances by some of the world’s most famous queens including Jaida Essence Hall and Jorgeous.

Over-the-top costumes and hair-raising scenery set the stage for fans to witness the mysterious fates of Angeria, Denali, Icesis Couture, Plastique, Rosé, Tayce, and your host, Yvie Oddly as the infamous Rod Serling.

Tickets also go on sale Friday. VIP tickets will also be available.

Night of the Living Drag Tour
Night of the Living Drag Tour(Old National Events Plaza)

