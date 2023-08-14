Birthday Club
Settlement reached in lawsuit against EPD

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A settlement has been reached in a case involving a woman and city police officer.

We told you back in March, the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf on Kendra Owen.

[Previous: ACLU files lawsuit against EPD officer]

Owen says she parked to wait for a potential customer while driving for Uber.

She says officer M. Taylor approached her without a legal cause.

She says the officer detained her and did an invasive vehicle search and pat-down search in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

At the time of the suit, EPD officials said they fully supported the officer’s actions.

The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

