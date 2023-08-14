Owensboro man accused of shooting gun around multiple people facing charges
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun around multiple residents.
A release shows that happened on Friday, August 11 in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say an investigation revealed 73-year-old David Cooper fired a gun in the vicinity of multiple residents.
According to a release, an argument escalated due to the gun being fired.
Cooper was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment.
OPD is asking anyone with additional information to call the police department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
